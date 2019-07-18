SALT LAKE CITY — Southwest Airlines gave passengers free Nintendo Switch video game consoles on a recent flight.

Southwest held a sweepstakes on July 15 that promised to give away a free Nintendo Switch device and a digital copy of "Mario Maker 2" every day until Aug. 13.

However, on Wednesday, passengers flying from Dallas to San Diego on Southwest Flight 2246 all got a console for themselves, according to CNET.

Proof: Nicholas Friedman, a social media manager for Funimation, tweeted out a photo of the gift from the flight.

The reason: So what gives? Why did these passengers receive free Switch devices? Well, according to TechSpot, the flight was full of people flying to San Diego Comic-Con where Nintendo is slated to have a presence.

"And this also adds to the tidal wave of news to come out of Nintendo over the last few weeks, the most recent being the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Lite," according to the International Business Times.

Flashback: Southwest and Nintendo partnered together in 2013 to make sure one flight received free Wii U devices and a copy of "Super Mario Maker," too, according to the IB Times.