TOLEDO, Ohio — Preston Summerhays, who won last week’s Utah State Amateur, advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur at Inverness Golf Club with a pair of 1-up victories Thursday.

Summerhays, the No. 11 seed, knocked off No. 6 seed Akshay Bhatia of Wake Forest, N.C., by making a par on the 18th hole after the two went into the hole tied.

In his second-round match Thursday morning, Summerhays hung on to defeat Michael Brennan of Leesburg, Va., 1 up. Summerhays never trailed in the match and was 2 up with three holes to play when he bogeyed 16 and 17. However, Brennan got into trouble on the final hole with a double bogey and Summerhays won the hole and the match.

Against Bhatia, Summerhays jumped out quickly with wins on the first two holes, only to see his opponent win No. 3 with a birdie. Summerhays came back to win No. 5, but Bhatia won hole 8 to cut the lead to one again. He tied the match at 13 and again at 17 after Summerhays won the 14th hole. Then Summerhays closed out the match at No. 18.

Summerhays will now play in Friday’s quarterfinals against No. 19 seed Austin Grease of Vandalia, Ohio, who defeated Japan’s Kento Yamawaki 5 and 3 in his round-of-16 match.

The winner of that match will play in the semfinals Friday afternoon, with the winner moving on to Saturday’s final.