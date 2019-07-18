One of the top high school football players in Utah is planning to play collegiately in the Lone Star State.

Corner Canyon star defensive end Van Fillinger announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he has pledged to play for the Texas Longhorns.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Fillinger is listed by 247 Sports as the third-best prospect in the state for the Class of 2020 behind Orem’s Noah Sewell and Juan Diego’s Xavier Carlton, who recently moved back to Utah after living in California.

The Utah Utes were known, at least at one point, to be pushing hard for Fillinger’s services, and according to 247 Sports, he took official visits to Ohio State, LSU and Oregon in the spring.

Should Fillinger end up signing with the Longhorns, he would join former East lineman Junior Angilau as players on the Texas roster from Utah.