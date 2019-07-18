SALT LAKE CITY — A 15-year-old Utah boy who admitted to shooting and killing his stepbrother in March was sentenced Thursday to a secure detention center, where he could remain until he turns 21.

Following a series of emotional statements from the family of victim Jerrad Jacobsen, 3rd District Juvenile Judge Susan Eisenman told a packed courtroom, "If the court could turn back time, there would be true justice in this case."

The boy's family members alternately wept and held each other during the hearing.

The sentence she ordered for the boy reflects the maximum penalty available, Eisenman said. The Deseret News has chosen not to name him at this time.

The teen pleaded guilty in June to a charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of obstructing justice and damaging a jail, both third-degree felonies.

Police were called to 5007 W. 5400 South in Kearns on March 18 and found Jerrad dead in a bedroom with what investigators initially believed was a self-inflicted shotgun wound. The 15-year-old stepbrother later told police the two were hanging out in Jerrad's bedroom when he grabbed the gun, pointed it at Jerrad and pulled the trigger, according to charging documents.

The boy told officers he believed the gun was unloaded, a factor that limited how far prosecutors said they could go in charging him.

This story will be updated with details from the hearing.