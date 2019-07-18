The Book of Mormon will be the center of focus for Latter-day Saint adults, youth and children in 2020, with home study to be supported in Primary, Sunday School and seminary classes.

Details and the list of materials to be used for classes are provided in the newly released document Instructions for Curriculum 2020. It is also available online and in the Gospel Library app under “Come, Follow Me.”

The Church has prepared new manuals for individuals and families, for Sunday School and for Primary.

Read the full Church News article here.