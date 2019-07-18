While top-name golfers like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy were struggling with big numbers Thursday at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Utah’s Tony Finau played a steady round that left him in a tie for third place after the first round of golf’s final major of the year.

Finau fired a 3-under-par 68 that left him in a tie with 12 other golfers, two shots behind leader J.B. Holmes, who shot a 66, and a shot in back of Shane Lowry. It was similar to last year’s start at Carnoustie when Finau shot a 67 and trailed only Kevin Kisner after the first day.

The 29-year-old, who grew up in Salt Lake and now lives in Lehi, didn’t have a single bogey on his card as he parred every hole except holes 4, 10 and 12, which he birdied.

After playing in one of the later groups on Thursday, Finau will tee off mid-morning local time (2:47 a.m. MT) and will again play with England’s Justin Rose and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark.

Last year, Finau finished in a tie for ninth place at Carnoustie and in his other two British Open appearances he tied for 18th in 2016 and finished in a tie for 27th in 2017.