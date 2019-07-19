The Deseret News (7/12) editorialized that protests against the Inland Port Board were “a shameful display that showed a lack of respect for the democratic process.” The same could be said for the underhanded way that then-speaker Greg Hughes rammed enabling legislation through the Utah Legislature without any transparency or any chance for public input.

This land-grab of nearly 30% of the area within the boundaries of Salt Lake City is an example of government overreach at its worst. The fact that the Board holds meetings in private spaces to hide from public protest adds insult to injury. Decisions with such major impacts on people in Salt Lake City should not be made in secret. Whether or not he favors a port, Gov. Herbert should have vetoed the bill because its hasty passage showed a shameful lack of respect for the democratic process. If the Deseret News condemns the anti-democratic behavior of citizen protesters, the governor of Utah should at least be held to the same standards.

Amy Brunvand

Salt Lake City