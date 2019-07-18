COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information about a suspected arson at a church in Cottonwood Heights.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on Doverhill Drive suffered an estimated $800,000 in damage in a July 14 fire. Crews responded to the blaze at about 2:45 a.m.

The entire building suffered smoke damage, though the flames didn't get inside the chapel, officials said.

Now Unified Fire Authority and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever started the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Unified Fire Authority tip line at 801-743-7100, Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-840-4000, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

Tips can also be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov or submitted anonymously through the ReportIt app.