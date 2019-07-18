HIGHLAND — Another Utah city has taken a strong stance against abortion, passing a resolution declaring support for all human life, including the unborn.

The Highland City Council unanimously approved a measure to back state and national legislation that "protects human life from its earliest stages" and oppose lessening existing restrictions on abortion and euthanasia.

"We declare that all human life, regardless of age or circumstance, must be protected by the laws of society," according to the resolution.

Mayor Rod Mann became emotional as he introduced the measure to the council Tuesday.

"I personally have a stake in this in a couple of different ways," he said, explaining that his wife was adopted and her mother "chose life."

Mann also said he and his wife have served in an ecclesiastical capacity at the Utah State Developmental Center for the past 18 months. The center cares for and provides resources for people with complex and acute disabilities.

"I have seen up close and personal people that I know other people would say, 'What's the point? They're in wheelchairs, they're not that cognitive,'" he said. "But I have seen the impact the opportunity we have to serve them has on their lives."

The Riverton City Council and the Utah County Commission have passed similar resolutions, which carry no legal weight but formally declare the governmental bodies' beliefs.

"It's been really great because as each one of them passed, the momentum is building," said Merrilee Boyack, chairwoman of the newly formed group Abortion-Free Utah, adding she knows of other cities and counties that will consider their own resolutions this summer.

"We know that state legislators are paying attention to this," she said. "It gives them, I believe, courage to move forward aggressively to end elective abortion when they see the will of the people are moving very strongly in that direction."

The local government declarations come as several states mount challenges to federal abortion laws. Utah could be part of the mix next year.

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said last month he intends to run a bill in the 2020 Legislature to end elective abortion in Utah.

Utah lawmakers have not been willing to go that far partly because of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' stance on abortion. The church allows for exceptions in cases of rape, incest and serious harm to the life or health of the mother.

McCay said last month that he doesn't know if his bill would include any exceptions.