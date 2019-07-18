SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump disavowed the “send her back” chant that gained traction at his campaign rally the previous evening.

“I was not happy with it,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House. “I disagree with it.”

The chant broke out after Trump railed against Rep. Ilhan Omar. D-Minn., a Somali-born freshman congresswoman, in his speech.

Trump's words echoed his widely criticized tweets just days before in which he stated that Omar and three other Democratic congresswoman of color should “go back” to their countries, where “governments are a complete and total catastrophe.” Three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States.

The conservative response to Trump’s disavowal was immediate, reflecting concerns among high-ranking Trump administration officials and Republican leaders and that the rally had veered too far into “ugly nativist territory,” The New York Times reported.

Among the critics were members of Utah’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Mitt Romney, who called Trump’s original tweets “destructive” and “over the line.”

“The chants at last night’s rally were offensive, and I’m glad the president has disavowed them,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The chants at last night’s rally were offensive, and I’m glad the President has disavowed them. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) July 18, 2019

Conservative responses since the rally have been mixed. Here’s a summary of the reactions of prominent conservative politicians and commentators that have weighed in, divided into four main categories:

1. We don’t like Rep. Omar, but we also don’t like the chant

Though it was brief, I struggled with the “send her back” chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar. Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 18, 2019

Vile. Omar is awful. She is a radical anti-Semite with terrible views. She is also an American citizen and chanting for her deportation based on her exercise of the First Amendment is disgusting. https://t.co/Y4nzHPzba4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2019

We need to be better than chanting #SendHerBack. Rep. Ilhan Omar is an American citizen. A self righteous, America hating, anti semitic, bigoted, socialist citizen. But a citizen nonetheless. We do not deport citizens. Disagree with her but do not chant that. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 18, 2019

“Send her back” is an appalling chant. Omar is a US citizen.



My less-catchy chant would be: “Condemn her bigotry, combat her radicalism, and investigate her seriously alleged fraud!” — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 18, 2019

2. We don’t like the chant because it’s bad for the campaign/party

Though it was brief, I struggled with the “send her back” chant tonight referencing Rep. Omar. Her history, words & actions reveal her great disdain for both America & Israel. That should be our focus and not phrasing that’s painful to our friends in the minority communities. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) July 18, 2019

"Send her back" is a nativist, terrible chant. Also electoral suicide. There're more than 400,000 naturalized residents in PA, w/ 200,000 more in Michigan. @realdonaldTrump won PA by and MI by 11K, PA by 44K. #VoteHerOut --fine. #SendHerBack --nativist. Catholics, btw, remember. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) July 18, 2019

It saddens me beyond belief that the standard-bearer for the Republican Party, my Party, is making “Send her back” his re-election rallying cry.



It’s so ugly. It’s so un-American. It just saddens me beyond belief. https://t.co/eM7WT5HZVq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 18, 2019

3. We don’t like the chant because it’s un-American

https://twitter.com/mbrooksrjc/status/1151814414565351424?ref\_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151814414565351424&ref\_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html

https://twitter.com/JonahNRO/status/1151668828444733440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151668828444733440&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html

https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger/status/1151843201029935105

3. The chant is actually patriotic

https://twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1151659986390360064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151659986390360064&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html

https://twitter.com/KTHopkins/status/1151738558501330945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151738558501330945&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html

https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1151684327547330565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151684327547330565&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html

https://twitter.com/andddami/status/1151683065414082561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151684327547330565&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html