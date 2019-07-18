SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump disavowed the “send her back” chant that gained traction at his campaign rally the previous evening.
“I was not happy with it,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House. “I disagree with it.”
The chant broke out after Trump railed against Rep. Ilhan Omar. D-Minn., a Somali-born freshman congresswoman, in his speech.
Trump's words echoed his widely criticized tweets just days before in which he stated that Omar and three other Democratic congresswoman of color should “go back” to their countries, where “governments are a complete and total catastrophe.” Three of the four congresswomen were born in the United States.
The conservative response to Trump’s disavowal was immediate, reflecting concerns among high-ranking Trump administration officials and Republican leaders and that the rally had veered too far into “ugly nativist territory,” The New York Times reported.
Among the critics were members of Utah’s congressional delegation, including Sen. Mitt Romney, who called Trump’s original tweets “destructive” and “over the line.”
“The chants at last night’s rally were offensive, and I’m glad the president has disavowed them,” he tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Conservative responses since the rally have been mixed. Here’s a summary of the reactions of prominent conservative politicians and commentators that have weighed in, divided into four main categories:
1. We don’t like Rep. Omar, but we also don’t like the chant
2. We don’t like the chant because it’s bad for the campaign/party
3. We don’t like the chant because it’s un-American
https://twitter.com/mbrooksrjc/status/1151814414565351424?ref\_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151814414565351424&ref\_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html
https://twitter.com/JonahNRO/status/1151668828444733440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151668828444733440&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html
https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger/status/1151843201029935105
3. The chant is actually patriotic
https://twitter.com/w_terrence/status/1151659986390360064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151659986390360064&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html
https://twitter.com/KTHopkins/status/1151738558501330945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151738558501330945&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html
https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1151684327547330565?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151684327547330565&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html
https://twitter.com/andddami/status/1151683065414082561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1151684327547330565&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fnymag.com%2Fintelligencer%2F2019%2F07%2Fconservative-reactions-to-trump-rally-send-her-back-chant.html