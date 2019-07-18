SALT LAKE CITY — A new report indicates that Matt Reeves’ Batman film starring Robert Pattinson will start shooting early next year.

Comicbook.com reports that the movie will start shooting Jan. 13 in London, England. Previous reports indicated that Warner Bros. wanted the movie to enter production this November, according to Collider, but Pattinson’s role in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” has apparently delayed the movie.

Nolan previously directed the successful “Dark Knight” trilogy, which starred Christian Bale as the caped crusader.

Culture Trip also notes that this won’t be the first time a “Batman” movie has filmed in the United Kingdom — Tim Burton’s “Batman” was shot at Pinewood Studios and “Batman Begins” used Mentmore Towers as a stand-in for Wayne Manor. Scenes depicting Arkham Asylum were also shot in London’s King’s Cross Station.

Other popular stand-ins for Gotham include New York City, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

While most details around “The Batman” are firmly under wraps, I’ve previously reported for Deseret News that the movie could feature Catwoman, Penguin and the Riddler, along with three other villains.

Recent rumors also indicated that actress Vanessa Kirby (“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”) could play Catwoman, but the actress shot down speculation in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I don’t know anything about it … (but) I would love to be Catwoman,” Kirby said.

“The Batman” is currently slated to release on June 25, 2021 — just under a full year after Nolan’s “Tenet,” which hits theaters on July 17, 2020, according to the Deseret News.