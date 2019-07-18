NORTH OGDEN — A northern Utah community paid its last respects to a Green Beret who died last month in Afghanistan as he was laid to rest with full military honors.

While not everyone in the small town of North Ogden may have known Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins personally, many residents felt compelled to line the streets with their hands over their hearts as the funeral procession wound through the town, taking the Green Beret to his final resting place at Ben Lomond Cemetery. They stood among the scores of American flags that decorated the streets and thoroughfares of the Weber County town, placed in honor of their adopted son whose family has called it home since he was a child.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Pallbearers carry the casket of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins after funeral service at St. James Catholic Church in Ogden on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Robbins died from noncombat injuries June 30 in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. Robbins was from Ogden and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in the Army for 13 years.

It is that kind of reverence that sets Utah among the more strident supporters of the military of all the states nation, explained Gary Harter, executive director of Utah’s Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

"People in Utah, they have love and respect who those who serve in the military today and those who pay the ultimate sacrifice by laying down their lives," he said. "You see it across the entire state. They reach out want to say 'thank you' to the veterans and embrace the families at a neighborhood level and a community level."

He described the outpouring of support as "truly amazing."

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered the U.S. flag and the state flag to be lowered to half-staff Thursday for Robbins' funeral.

Robbins, 31, died June 30 in a noncombat incident in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, while serving in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, according to a Pentagon report. The incident is under investigation.

Robbins was assigned to D Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Airborne Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.

His parents said he was deployed in January — his third tour of duty — and was set to return to Utah any day. Robbins leaves behind a wife and an infant son.

Born in San Diego, Robbins spent most of his childhood in North Ogden with six siblings and was raised Catholic. The family said many people in the community have been reaching out to support them.

Freeman Robbins says his son served with valor, earning multiple awards. He admitted that at times it was difficult to read about why he Sgt. Robbins received the awards — knowing he was put into some very dangerous situations.