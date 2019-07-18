SALT LAKE CITY — More than half of Utahns don't like the job President Donald Trump is doing in the White House, according to a new UtahPolicy.com and Y2 Analytics poll released Thursday.

The poll found that 53 percent of registered voters surveyed disapprove of the president's job performance, including 44 percent who expressed strong disapproval.

Forty-two percent of Utahns polled do approve of Trump's job performance. That's a little less than the 45.5 percent of Utahns who voted for him for president in 2016, the lowest suppport of any state he won in the election.

Utahns were split along party lines in their feelings toward Trump, with 87 percent of Republicans who labeled their party ties as strong backing him, compared to a 95 percent disapproval rating from similarly "strong" Democrats.

In the 4th Congressional District, now represented by Utah's only Democrat in Congress, Rep. Ben McAdams, the number of voters who disapprove of Trump's job performance hits 59 percent.

The poll was conducted June 27-July 17 of 2,608 registered voters through an online panel and has a margin of error of plur or minus 2.1 percent. It is the first joint project of the online political news source and the survey research firm.