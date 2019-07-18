SALT LAKE CITY — We may be in the thick of summer right now, but trust me, it won’t last forever.

Make the most of the season with a good laugh (Patton Oswalt), some local produce (the Liberty Park Market), a late-night movie (“Akira” at the Tower Theatre) and a few outdoor concerts (Norah Jones and “Hamilton” star Renee Elise Goldsberry). Read on for details.

Liberty Park Market

Starting at 4 p.m. and ending at dusk each Friday through Oct. 5, the Liberty Park Market focuses on local farming, small businesses and community gardening. According to the group’s Facebook page, the market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Double Up Food Bucks. “Horizon Card holders can buy any SNAP eligible foods and get free Double Up Food Bucks to spend on Utah grown, fresh fruits and veggies.” Reps from Intermountain LDS Hospital will also be at the Market Buds booth, teaching children ages 12 and under about the local food system and giving kids “Produce Bucks” vouchers to use on the market’s fruits and vegetables. July 19, 4-8:30 p.m., 600 E. 900 South, free (facebook.com/libertyparkmarket, libertyparkmarket.com).

Norah Jones

She’s got a voice like velvet, and she’s at the Sandy Amphitheater on back-to-back nights. Jones has been touring in support of “Begin Again,” a seven-song collection she released earlier this year that includes a diverse set of collaborators. July 19-20, 8:15 p.m., 1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy, sold out through Smith’sTix, check secondary vendors (801-568-6097, sandyamp.com).

Patton Oswalt

Laura Seitz, Deseret News Comedian/writer/actor Patton Oswalt headlines Kingsbury Hall on July 19.

From exasperated to joyous to tear-jerking, a Patton Oswalt stand-up set really runs the emotional gamut. Part of that comes from an incredibly diverse resume (shows like “Bob’s Burgers” and “Veep,” movies like “Young Adult” and “Ratatouille,” as well as Grammy and Emmy awards for his stand-up specials). The comedian/writer/actor headlines Kingsbury Hall on Friday. There’s no way this won’t be funny. July 19, 8 p.m., 1395 Presidents Circle, $35-$55 (801-581-7100, kingsburyhall.utah.edu).

‘Akira’

The legendary 1988 anime film headlines this week’s installment of the Salt Lake Film Society’s Summer Late Nights series. “Akira” is even set in a dystopian, post-apocalyptic 2019, so now is the time to watch it, right? (Content advisory: The film is rated R for graphic animated violence and brief animated nudity.) July 19-20, 11 p.m.; July 21, noon, 876 E. 900 South, $9.50 (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Renée Elise Goldsberry with the Utah Symphony

“Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry brings an eclectic mix of tunes to the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday. According to the festival website, Goldsberry will perform music from “Rent” and “The Lion King,” as well as songs by Aretha Franklin and Nancy Wilson. (We assume there will be a “Hamilton” song somewhere in there, too.) July 20, 7:30 p.m., 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $45-$108 (deervalleymusicfestival.org).