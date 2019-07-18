SALT LAKE CITY — Disney’s photorealistic “The Lion King” remake has been met so far with tepid critical reception, but director Jon Favreau says making the film was more difficult than seeing it criticized.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Favreau said striking a balance between honoring the original film and surprising audiences was a challenge during the filmmaking process. He explained that he feels he had taken on a “responsibility” while making “The Lion King.”

“You're inheriting it from a generation that grew up with it and you also you have a responsibility to the cast that you're working with to come up with something new, that they're proud of, and also to Disney for trusting you with it,” Favreau said.

Some critics note that Favreau, who previously helmed a remake of “The Jungle Book,” might have made a film that is essentially a shot-for-shot remake of the original animated “Lion King” — just with incredibly realistic visuals.

In a breakdown of the film, Vox notes that while many elements of the film aren’t worse than the original, they’re simply just the same. Simba learns the same lessons, Scar and Mufasa are compelling foils, and at least one musical number is just as impactful.

“‘The Circle of Life’ opens both movies, with the whole savannah gathering to watch the young Simba be scooped up by Rafiki and crowned (figuratively) the next king. … As it turns out, Disney decided not to mess with a good thing. Some of the new movie’s best images appear in this sequence, and the song is just as heartfelt as the original,” Vox writes.

On the other hand, Vox criticizes Timon and Pumbaa’s characterization, and musical numbers like “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” aren’t sold as well. In the end, the outlet declares while the film doesn’t screw anything up, it’s not as imaginative as the original.

Deseret News’ review also notes that while elements of the film are strong, the whole package feels familiar, despite an extended third act that feels “abrupt and underdeveloped.”

“The decision to walk so close to the original film suggests Disney didn’t want to risk a fan backlash and preferred to make a single creative statement,” the review notes. “In terms of CGI rendering, the new 'Lion King' really is something to behold.”