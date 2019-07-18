SALT LAKE CITY — All of Utah's U.S. House members, including the state's only Democrat in Congress, voted against a bill approved Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Rep. Ben McAdams was one of six Democrats who opposed the bill that passed 231-199, with the support of just three Republicans. The bill is not expected to make much headway in the GOP-controlled Senate.

In a statement, McAdams said he supports a higher minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, but wants to see an alternative that sets the rate based on the regional cost of living and purchasing power.

"The federal minimum wage should be increased, but a solution that works in New York City or Los Angeles doesn't work for Utah," he said. States have the power to set a higher minimum wage, although Utah's is the same as the federal rate.

McAdams said there is a need for "the guard rail of a higher minimum wage that helps Utah employees and protects jobs, however, this legislation doesn't strike the right balance for Utah."

The bill was modified to ensure enough support from centrist Democrats by phasing in the higher wage over six years instead of five and assuring them the increase could be halted if a study finds it leads to job losses, The Associated Press reported.

The bill also raised the minimum wage for tipped workers, now $2.13 an hour, to the same federal rate for other employees for the first time.

What's called the "Fight for $15" has been embraced by many Democratic presidential candidates and addressing income inequality is already an issue in the 2020 campaign.

Republicans have expressed concerns about the impact on jobs. A Congressional Budget Office report said between 1 million and 3 million jobs could be lost, the wire service said, but more than 1 million workers would be lifted from poverty.