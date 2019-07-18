SALT LAKE CITY — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry defended his wife, Ayesha Curry, after she received backlash for dancing outside a restaurant, according to People magazine (via Yahoo).

On Tuesday, a video of Ayesha Curry dancing outside her new International Smoke restaurant in Del Mar, California, went viral across the internet. Social media quickly criticized her dance moves as she danced to “Milly Rock” by rapper 2 Milly, per USA Today.

Steph Curry rushed to his wife’s defense, posting an Instagram story in which he talked about the viral moment.

“Slow news day today, I see, huh?” he asked. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening. … And we’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens.”

Ayesha Curry hasn’t released a statement about the incident. Instead, she posted photos on Instagram about the restaurant opening, thanking her family for their support.