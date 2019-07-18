SALT LAKE CITY — Comedian and activist Jon Stewart slammed two conservative senators — calling Utah Sen. Mike Lee a "liar" — for holding up legislation to reauthorize a fund that compensates 9/11 victims.

Stewart, former host of "The Daily Show," told Fox News that it's "absolutely outrageous" that Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blocked a vote Wednesday on the bill that would continue funding to help cover medical costs and economic losses as a result of the terrorist attacks.

It only takes one objection under Senate rules to stop a request for unanimous consent to advance a bill. Paul objected to the cost, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates at $10.2 billion over the next decade for outstanding claims and future claims.

Lee, R-Utah, also put a procedural hold on the legislation.

Stewart, a passionate advocate for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund who testified on Capitol Hill earlier this year, said Lee and Paul "lack humanity."

"You know, we met Mike Lee a couple months ago, his staff. They promised, they swore up and down that they were not going to get in the way of this," Stewart said.

"Mike Lee, you're a liar."

Lee issued a statement Thursday trying to explain the work he is doing on the bill.

“Last night Jon Stewart said he believed a billion dollars a year for 10 years was a reasonable request for 9/11 first responders. I agree," he said.

Lee said he filed an amendment to the bill Wednesday night to fund the program at $10.2 billion as the Congressional Budget Office estimated it would need.

“I do not want to stop the bill’s consideration and believe we can and should address the health needs of those first responders of the ‪9/11 attack,” he said.

The $10.2 billion measure passed the House last week with an overwhelming vote of 402 to 12.

Lee said he wants Congress to have some continued oversight to ensure the fund follows the law as intended.

The current legislation would not authorize the fund for another five years like the previous bills, but extend the program to 2092 with no cap on the funding, he said.

"We have seen too many times government programs divert from their intended use when Congress abdicates its oversight role," he said.

In his statement, Lee said the initial fund was available for roughly two years after the ‪9/11 attacks for people who were there at the time or in the immediate aftermath of the three sites or for passengers and crew of any aircraft that crashed.

Just over 5,500 people received a total of just over $7 billion.

The fund was reopened in 2011 and extended eligibility for benefits to people who suffered physical injuries or illnesses as a result of rescue, recovery or debris removal work at or near the ‪crash sites as well as those who lived, worked or were near the World Trade Center ‪on that day of the attacks, he said.

Congress reauthorized the fund in 2015.

The total funding available from 2011 through 2020 is $7.375 billion, Lee said. At this point the fund has made roughly $5.2 billion in claims but has had to start trimming awards since February to ensure that valid claimants receive at least a portion of the benefits due to the them, he said.