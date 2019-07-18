OGDEN — A man accused of calling in a bomb threat at a Lowe's store because he was mad about being fired is now looking at potential prison time if he's convicted.

Kenneth David Gill, 60, of Washington Terrace, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with making a terroristic threat, a second-degree felony.

On Tuesday, an employee at Lowe's, 4155 S. Riverdale Road in Ogden, received a call from a man who stated "there was a bomb in the building and then he hung up the phone," according to charging documents.

The building was evacuated and a bomb squad was called to the scene.

Gill was later located by police at his home.

"Kenneth stated he made the bomb threat because he was angry about getting fired days prior. Kenneth stated he intended to scare the employees," the charges state.

A conviction of a second-degree felony in Utah carries a potential penalty of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison.