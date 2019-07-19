SALT LAKE CITY — Daisy Ridley sees “The Last Jedi” haters, and she doesn’t necessarily appreciate their strong criticism.

In an interview with Bustle, the “Star Wars” actress said she is happy people can express their views on social media but doesn’t like when fans attack creators behind Disney’s new “Star Wars” trilogy.

"It’s great that people are expressive of their views. But this is people’s jobs. People worked really, really hard on that thing," Ridley said. "I think there’s a way of having a discussion that isn’t so vicious."

Ridley, who has deactivated her own social media accounts, said she’s also had people tell her to her face that they didn’t like “The Last Jedi,” which was met with polarizing fan reaction. Rotten Tomatoes notes the movie currently sits at 44 percent audience score despite a 91 percent critical approval rating.

"I was at my friend’s birthday," Ridley said. "And one of her friends, who I barely know, was like, 'Hey, really liked the first Star Wars. Didn’t really like the second one,' and I thought, 'That’s rude, dude! That’s my job!'"

Ridley previously told USA Today that she wasn’t surprised some fans had a negative reaction to “The Last Jedi” but said fans are entitled to their opinion over something they hold close.

The AV Club reports that online criticism to “The Last Jedi” has resulted in some fans calling for Disney to “remake” the movie through fan funding. The campaign’s official Twitter account posted last year that the supposed remake would be “as close to universally accepted as possible.”

A targeted harassment campaign also led to actress Kelly Marie Tran — who played Rose in the movie — to delete her social media accounts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories,” Tran said.