SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 18.
- Utah Gov. Gary Herbert: ‘Both sides are guilty’ in controversy over President Donald Trump’s statements against minority congresswomen
- A faked moon landing, Holocaust denial and other conspiracy theories: Why it’s hard to learn from history when people deny it
- ‘Gold is gold’: Utah Royals FC players from World Cup champion United States Women’s National Team relive tournament
- As feds grill big tech, Utah lines up for potential antitrust actions
- Pioneer Day 2019: 50+ events in Utah to celebrate the holiday
- Public gets first glimpse into the future of Salt Lake airport
Read more from our featured voices:
- Erin Stewart: How anxiety medicine has made me a better mom
- Amy Choate-Nielsen: Dad’s tenacity makes dream a reality after 23 years
- Lois Collins: If you want to make a dent in crime, do this — every single time
- Jay Evensen: Fringe candidates for Salt Lake City mayor were right about homeless shelter
- Boyd Matheson: 3 principles to transform the way you live
A look at our top articles:Comment on this story
- Church announces replacement for Boy Scouts, Personal Progress: ‘Children and Youth’
- Layton Utah Temple site belonged to this ‘honored’ family for over a century
- President Nelson to speak at NAACP national convention on Sunday
- NASA shares photo of International Space Station passing by the sun and it’s beautiful
- 6-year-old Utah girl dies after being hit by golf ball on Orem course
U.S. and world news:
- House Votes to Kill Trump Impeachment Resolution (The New York Times)
- ‘Send her back’ chant at Trump rally prompts outcry; Omar responds (NPR)
- Iran seizes foreign oil tanker with 12 crew, state media says (CNN)
- Streets Of San Juan A ‘War Zone’ As Protesters Call For Governor To Resign (NPR)
- China Is Drafting Urgent Plan to Resolve Hong Kong Chaos, SCMP Says (Bloomberg)