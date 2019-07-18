SALT LAKE CITY — The start of the college football season is six weeks away, and thus lists and rankings of many varieties are circulating all over the internet.

On Wednesday, USA Today's Paul Myerberg composed a ranking of the top 10 defensive backs in the country, and Utah Utes rising junior cornerback Jaylon Johnson came in right in the middle at No. 5.

"One of the top cornerback recruits in the class of 2017, Johnson quickly cracked into his potential during an all-conference sophomore season with four interceptions and stands poised to earn every possible national accolade heading into what could be a fantastically successful season for the Utes," Myerberg wrote of the Fresno, California, native.

LSU's Grant Delpit topped the list.

In a bigger deal than Wednesday's list, Johnson had previously been named to watch lists for both the Lott Impact Trophy and the Bednarik Award, two of the most prestigious awards for defensive players.