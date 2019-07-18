SALT LAKE CITY — Any questions about how long Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert can keep playing at a high level have been put to bed by his clever usage of the trendy FaceApp.

The winner of two straight NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, Gobert this week posted on social media a photo that he had put in the app of himself at this year's NBA Awards after he had received the trophy.

He captioned it, "NBA Awards 2059…"

The Jazz would certainly be pleased if the Stifle Tower can keep it going for another 40 years.

Former Utah Jazz big man Enes Kanter has never been shy about playing jokes on people, and he was at it again on Wednesday.

At a press conference introducing him as a new member of the Boston Celtics, Kanter explained why he chose to wear No. 11. Yes, it's a number he's worn previously in his career, but he shared another reason for the Boston media, trolling former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, who wore it last year, in the process.

Enes Kanter on why he chose #11 😏 pic.twitter.com/Nfp1kGY6Aj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 17, 2019

My dad is the reason I wear 11. I want to be the reason no one else will. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/CZiLOsxbA9 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

"I want to be the reason no one else will," Kanter said, mocking a Nike ad Irving did in which he said the same thing just last November.