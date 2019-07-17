SAND MOUNTAIN OHV AREA — A teenager was killed in an off-road vehicle crash Wednesday near Sand Hollow State Park.

Park rangers were called to the BLM Sand Mountain OHV Area at about 2:45 p.m. for a UTV crash, a spokesman for Utah State Parks said in a statement.

The 13-year-old boy from Colorado was a passenger inside the UTV. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of crash, but was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

The accident is under investigation. Officials don't believe there were any other vehicles involved, the Utah State Parks spokesman said.