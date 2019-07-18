SALT LAKE CITY — Bees manager Lou Marson, a little more than halfway through his first season at the helm, is a man of few words.

When he speaks, his players listen.

“He’s awesome. He’s definitely kind of got that catcher’s mentality, where when he talks, everyone listens. He doesn’t have to say things that don’t really matter. If he tells us something, it’s something that’s very important. He lets us go out there and play our game, but he’s also got good nuggets of advice and stories that he can share with us to help us improve every day,” Bees do-it-all first baseman/outfielder/pitcher Jared Walsh said.

Marson, a former catcher with six years of major league playing experience, is just six years removed from his playing days, which helps him connect with the next generation of players and allows him to understand situations from a player's perspective.

“From being a past player, he gets it. He gets what we have to go through in the full season and the ups and downs. It’s really nice to have somebody like that that’s been through the game, that’s been in our shoes. Just knowing what it’s like to go through a full season and knowing when to say things and when to just kind of leave us to figure it out on our own,” Bees pitcher Adrian De Horta said. “Lou’s the man. I love Lou and it’s been awesome having him as manager and being able to pick his brain here and there.”

Marson got his coaching start with the Bees as a hitting coach in 2017, working with former Bees manager Keith Johnson — now the manager of the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

“I always knew that I wanted to manage, so I kind of watched the game and paid attention when I was a hitting coach, watching the game kind of like I was managing. I let Keith Johnson do his job while he was here, he was great, he taught me a lot. KJ was great to me,” Marson said.

Following his stint in Salt Lake, Marson got his first managerial experience last year with the Mobile BayBears, the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A club.

“It was just my first year and a lot was thrown at me. I tried to learn something new every day and be a good communicator with the players and the front office,” Marson said.

After his time in Mobile, Marson has guided the ship in Salt Lake. Although the Bees are just 41-55 this year, the real measure of success in the Angels’ eyes is whether the Bees are developing major league prospects, and they have. This season, 23 Bees players have been called up to the big leagues, including six who made their MLB debuts this year.

“The most rewarding (part of the job) is seeing guys go up to the big leagues and have success,” Marson said. “It’s been great. We have a great group of guys. A lot of guys have gone up to the big leagues and we’re doing well up there in Anaheim. It’s about getting them ready to play at 7:05 p.m. in Anaheim. When they’re there, they have to be ready to go and play well at the big league level.”

As a former catcher, Marson knows how important a good relationship with pitchers is.

“I try and come out here every day with the pitchers, when they’re out stretching and playing catch and hang out with them, catch some flatgrounds or whatever they have to do and be there for them. Sometimes you can forget about the pitchers, if you weren’t a catcher. You can just get caught up in the position players and you can’t forget about the pitchers, they’re so important. You’ve got to have good communication with them and they have to have a good mindset,” Marson said.

As he continues to grow and adapt as a manager, Marson admits that he has a lot to learn and is excited for the process.

“I still have a ton to learn. You learn something new every day talking to the players, taking to coaches, talking to (the media). There’s always something to learn and it’s been great,” Marson said.