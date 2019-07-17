TOLEDO, Ohio — Preston Summerhays, who won last week’s Utah Men’s State Amateur, is off to a good start at the U.S. Junior Golf Amateur Championship at the Inverness Golf Club. After finishing in a tie for 10th in the medal play, Summerhays won his first match Wednesday, defeating Takafumi Shimoji of Japan 4 and 2.

The 16-year-old Summerhays, who lives in Utah in the summer while residing in Arizona the rest of the year, won three straight holes to go 3 up after eight holes, then won two holes on the back nine to close out the match. He will face Michael Brennan of Leesburg, Virginia in Thursday’s second round.

The other Utahn in the tournament, Highland’s Zach Jones, was defeated by Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, Kentucky 1 up. The match was tied going into the final hole, but Claycomb won the hole with a birdie.