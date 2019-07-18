SALT LAKE CITY —The Days of '47 annual Pioneers of Progress Awards will honor eight Utahns Thursday evening at the Salt Lake Marriott City Center.

The Days of '47 board of trustees will award the recipients based on their service, innovation and industry and achievements. Established in 1995, the Pioneers of Progress Awards honors those who "continue Utah’s rich heritage of vision, industry, integrity, sacrifice and courage."

President's Award — Ellis Ivory

Ellis Ivory is the founder of Ivory Homes. In addition to his business career, Ivory has held numerous leadership positions in civic and political organizations like serving as Utah's Republican National Committeeman, Utah Cancer Society chairman, Great Salt Lake Council of Boy Scouts president and Deseret News Publishing Co. chairman.

He's the current chairman of the Hope Clinic and has been the chairman of This Is The Place Foundation since 2006. He was awarded an honorary doctorate of business by the University of Utah and has been recognized by the David Eccles School of Business Hall of Fame.

Science and Technology — Sarah Young

Sarah Young is the digital teaching and learning coordinator for the Utah State Office of Education. She leads the state’s effort to bring next-generation learning to Utah’s public schools.

Her leadership has also improved the pre-service and in-service technology education of Utah’s teachers through coordination with colleges, universities and other educational institutions. Young’s passion for personalized learning has fostered her engagement in several other roles working with K-12 Computer Science for All, Open Education Resource Development and Competency-Based Learning.

Education — Craig Jessop

Craig Jessop is a professor of music and the founding dean of the Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University. Jessop's career includes his tenure as music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, which includes conducting the choir's performance at the opening ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City.

He is the founder and music director of the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra and has served as the music director of the Carnegie Hall National High School Choral Festival.

Health and Humanitarian Assistance — Tim Ballard

Tim Ballard is the founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, which rescues and rehabilitates children who have been kidnapped and trafficked throughout the world. He is also the CEO of The Nazarene Fund, working to liberate child victims and refugees in the Middle East from extremist groups.

He's a best-selling author and has taught American and international politics courses at Imperial Valley College, San Diego State University and American Heritage School.

In addition, Ballard received the George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst and Young.

Health and Humanitarian Assistance — Dale B. Hull

Dale B. Hull co-founded Neuroworx, an innovative, not-for-profit, outpatient rehabilitation facility in 2004.

Neuroworx provides physical, occupational and speech therapy to adults and children affected by paralysis where Hull serves as its executive director. He completed a master's of public administration degree from the BYU Romney Institute in 2012.

Sportsmanship and Athletics — Martin Frey

Martin Frey is a business leader, tech investor and an accomplished mountaineer and sailor. In 2016, he set a Guinness World Record when he became the only person to successfully climb the world’s “Seven Summits” and sail the “Seven Seas.”

Formerly, he worked in Silicon Valley as a senior director for Cisco. In 2004, he moved to Utah, where he served as the managing director of the Utah Office of Economic Development.

He serves on the advisory boards for Brigham Young University College of Engineering, the University of Utah College of Humanities, the Academy for Creating Enterprise and Netsmartz, Utah’s K-12 digital wellness program.

Historic and Creative Arts — Tom and Gayle Holdman

Tom and Gayle Holdman run two international studios and The Glass Institute.

With their visionary creative teams, they've completed projects for Adobe, DoTerra and more than 90 temples for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as civic buildings, private residences and other religious structures.

One of their completed works includes The Roots of Knowledge at Utah Valley University, a 200-foot stained glass, serpentine wall that took 12 years to design and create.