KAMAS — A 74-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when a tree fell and hit her on the head.

The West Valley woman was using a chainsaw to cut down dead trees near her family's cabin in Manor Lands on Tuesday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said. She was cutting a tree that had another dead tree leaning against it when the leaning tree fell and hit her in the head, causing a fatal head injury, Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright said.

She was found by the leader of a Scout troop who had been helping her and her husband clear away debris earlier in the day, Wright said. The Scout leader went to check on her after she didn't show up for an appointment that afternoon.

Police were called just before 7 p.m., Wright said, but the incident is thought to have happened sometime between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman because they are still notifying family members, but said the woman was a full-time resident of West Valley City.