SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz added depth at the wing position Wednesday, signing William Howard and Stanton Kidd, two players who were named to the organization’s summer league minicamp roster.

Kidd, a 6-foot-7 forward, played in all five games for Utah in Las Vegas, averaging 8.2 points. 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. In three contests in Salt Lake City, Kidd averaged 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

Kidd, who played collegiately at Colorado State, averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game playing for Darussafaka of the Basketball Super League in Turkey and has four years of professional experience.

Howard, a 6-8 forward, didn’t log any game action for the Jazz in summer league in either Salt Lake City or Vegas. He’s spent the past two seasons playing for Limoges of the LNB Pro A in France, averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game last year.

Earlier this week, Sportando.com reported the Jazz would have to pay Limoges 150,000 Euros to buy out Howard’s contract.

Per team policy, terms of their contracts were not released.