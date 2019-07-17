U.S. Army via Associated Press
This undated image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, who died Sunday, June, 30, 2019, of non-combat injuries in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. Robbins, 31, from Ogden, Utah, and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group.
OGDEN — An Army sergeant from Utah who died in Afghanistan will be buried in Ogden this week.
Comment on this story
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
An Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Tuesday, July 2, 2019. According to the Department of Defense, Robbins, of Ogden, Utah, assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
The Standard-Examiner reports a funeral for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins is set for Thursday morning at St. James Catholic Church. A burial with military honors will follow at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. The events are open to the public.
The U.S. Army has said the 31-year-old died from noncombat injuries June 30 in Afghanistan's Helmand Province. No additional information has been provided.
Robbins was from Ogden and was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in the Army for 13 years.
He is survived by his wife and baby boy.
Christian Murdock, The Gazette via Associated Press
Retired Master Sgt. and Green Beret Don Bartron, left, and local resident Toni Moore place more U.S. flags outside the Costello Street Coffee House in Florissant, Colo., Thursday, July 4, 2019, before more than 200 people gathered to pay tribute to Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, who died Sunday in Afghanistan and give support to his wife, Vickie Robbins, and their infant son, Elliott Robbins, Jr. The Robbins purchased the coffee shop in 2018.