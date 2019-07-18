A stewardship pact that will deliver $20 million for fire prevention efforts in Utah’s forestlands has been hailed as a “game-changer,” just as the wildfire game is definitely in play while temperatures rise and people spend more time outdoors.

An arrangement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service will fund “shovel-ready” projects to protect watersheds and communities in at-risk areas. The funds will also be used, eventually, to increase public awareness of fire danger.

At this very moment, conditions demand the highest level of public awareness. Crews are fighting a fire started in the hillsides above Springville by a campfire that got out of control near a popular hiking trail. There, as in land throughout the state, an abundantly wet spring has left ample amounts of vegetation now drying out and serving as ample fuel for the rapid spread of wildfire.

And, as we approach the July 24 holiday with fireworks that are permitted with necessary restrictions, the highest degree of caution is required. Setting off fireworks in any vulnerable area would be highly irresponsible. Setting them off in restricted areas is illegal, and we hope local authorities are vigilant in enforcing those restrictions.

The probability of risk can’t be underestimated. So far this year, there have been around 350 wildfires reported. An estimated 300 of them were human caused.

In the searing heat of July and August, it’s virtually guaranteed that more fires will erupt, whether human-caused or sparked by natural means. Last summer, 6,000 people were evacuated after lightning-caused fires in the southern part of Utah County.

Researchers are currently assessing the effects of the Bald Mountain and Pole Creek fires, which scorched a combined 120,000 acres. Nearby watersheds, the experts say, have suffered significantly, though reseeding efforts seem to be taking hold. The recently announced stewardship arrangement will allow land managers to step up preventive efforts in areas made particularly vulnerable by stands of dying trees and other conditions.

But again, we have seen that on the individual level, public awareness of fire danger is not always at a high temperature. Just as crews were battling the Utah County fires and managing large scale evacuations last September, two homes burned and five people were injured by a grass fire in Herriman caused by a juvenile playing with a smoke bomb.

At this time of year, the nexus between natural conditions and human recreational activities is fraught with risk. Even a tiny, inadvertent spark in the backcountry or along hillsides and vacant land can lead to disastrous and costly consequences. The state spent $150 million last year fighting wildfires, roughly the amount of Ogden city’s entire annual budget.

By increasing the money available for prevention efforts, the stewardship pact “certainly puts us in the right direction,” as Gov. Gary Herbert said in announcing the agreement. The right direction also involves the practical application of caution and common sense, by all who venture into areas where the landscape now slowly turns to tinder.