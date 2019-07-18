The first thing I do when I get up each morning is to check the weather app on my iPhone. It has been surprising to read, day after day, that the air quality reads good or moderate. Only a few days in months has it been unhealthy. This is surprising but not if you also note the wind readings. Almost every day we have enough wind to keep the air clear. Of course carbon emissions are harmful, but as humans, we have no control over the force and presence of wind.

If this pattern continues, we seem to be OK in this valley for the present. Just an interesting observation.

Darlene Bennett

Salt Lake City