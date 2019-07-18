Kudos to Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Ben McAdams for having the moral and political courage to blast publicly President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Reps. Tlaib, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Omar. Romney specifically described the president’s remarks as “destructive” and “demeaning,” and McAdams said the tweet “was offensive and beneath the dignity of the office he holds.” At this writing, our own Sen. Lee and Reps. Bishop, Curtis, Stewart and most of the GOP leaders have remained politically tongue-tied but morally bankrupt in public statements.

The one good thing that might come from all this is the agreement in the remarks and opinions of Romney and McAdams. As McAdams said, “Our country has serious challenges, and I intend to spend my time working with sincere policymakers from both parties to find solutions.” I think our public, and we voters, hope these two can help lead the way to discussion and compromise on at least some of those challenges. Can anyone still remember Orrin Hatch working with Ted Kennedy, finding bipartisan solutions to their tough issues? Voters, please remember all this in the 2020 elections, and where your candidates stand on the issues important to you and yours.

Tom Metcalf

Murray