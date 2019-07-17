SALT LAKE CITY — A man already sentenced to life in prison in Utah for killing a University of Utah student has been transferred to Colorado to face charges where his alleged crime spree began.

The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that Austin Jeffery Boutain, 25, has been transferred to Colorado where he will face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mitchell Bradford Ingle, 63, in Golden, Colorado, on Oct. 27, 2017. The charge holds a possible death sentence if he is convicted. He is also charged with aggravated robbery, motor vehicle theft and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors believe Boutain killed Ingle after he and Boutain's wife, Kathleen Elizabeth Rose Boutain, 25, spent the night partying with him. Austin Boutain allegedly believed that Ingle was flirting with his wife, became enraged, and slit his throat, according to police.

After the killing, the Boutains took Ingle's vehicle and drove to Salt Lake City, where they set up camp near Red Butte Garden above the University of Utah. In an attempt to carjack a vehicle to leave the area, Austin Boutain shot and killed University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, 23, triggering a manhunt in the foothills above the school. He went on to plead guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in the Utah State Prison without the possibility of parole.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, for trying to lure a woman who was with Guo farther into the canyon to kill her, then shooting at her as she fled.

In June, the extradition process to return Boutain to Colorado was started when a no bail fugitive from justice arrest warrant was filed, according to court records.

As of Wednesday, no court date had been set in Colorado.