SALT LAKE CITY — Burger King is attempting something new in Sweden — a "50/50" menu that might not let you have your way.

The new “50/50” menu allows Burger King to randomly select whether or not a customer will receive a meat or plant-based burger patty when they order their meal, according to Fox News.

The “50/50” menu will drop in multiple counties across Europe, according to CNBC.

“We are really proud of how hard it is to tell our plant-based burgers apart from real meat,” said Daniel Schröder, marketing director for Burger King Sweden, in a press release. “With the 50/50-menu, we hope that more people dare to try them. And hopefully have fun trying to figure out which one they got.”

What happens: “The packaging won’t indicate whether a customer has received a real meat patty or the plant-based alternative. Customers need to use the Burger King app to scan the packaging with their smartphones and make a guess before the answer is revealed,” according to Marketing Dive.

The new 50/50 menu drops just as Burger King adds the new Rebel Whopper and Rebel Chicken King sandwiches in Sweden, according to Fox News. The first one includes a plant-based patty and the latter uses crispy chicken.

Context: Burger King announced earlier this year that it was testing out new “Impossible Burgers,” according to the Deseret News. But there have been some issues. According to Eater, some of the “Impossible Whoppers” have shipped with meat patties.

Burger King said the mistake was “due to a technology error.”