SALT LAKE CITY — Yahoo is facing heavy criticism for calling Chris Pratt a “white supremacist” over a T-shirt he wore, according to Fox News.

Pratt was recently seen wearing a T-shirt that included the American flag and a coiled rattlesnake with the text “Don’t tread on me” written beneath it.

According to Fox News, the “don’t tread on me” motto and the rattlesnake are symbols for the Gadsen flag, “which was created by American general Christopher Gadsden in 1775 during the Revolutionary War. It was meant to symbolize liberty and freedom,” according to Fox News. “In recent years, the flag has been revived by the Tea Party.”

Yahoo UK wrote an article about the shirt and originally titled it, “Chris Pratt criticized for ‘white supremacist’ T-shirt.” The headline later changed to “Chris Pratt criticized for T-shirt choice.” The article referenced six tweets that condemned Pratt’s shirt.

Here’s how the article described the flag: “Although it is one of the symbols and flags used by the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team, Metallica, as well as some libertarian groups, over the years the flag has been adopted by far right political groups like the Tea Party, as well as gun-toting supporters of the Second Amendment.

“It has therefore become a symbol of more conservative and far right individuals and, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of the U.S., it also is ‘sometimes interpreted to convey racially tinged messages in some contexts.’”

But media members on Twitter criticized the article.

Shame on ⁦@Yahoo⁩ for this trash. A handful of dumb twitter comments isn’t a news story you click-baiting parasites. There nothing white supremacist about that T-shirt.

It’s like everyone wants to be stupid and make everything worse. https://t.co/TVNeLUGUAc — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 17, 2019

In a country of 330,000,000 residents we need to find a way to not have “a couple of dozen people made a dumb criticism of someone” be a news story. https://t.co/e8mjdyekOI — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 17, 2019

Part of how the internet has broken people’s brains is that 700 people screaming at you feels like a lot of people, but in the low-friction vastness of digital space it’s actually almost nobody. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 17, 2019

This is pure idiocy. Not every symbol of the early republic is a white supremacist symbol, unless you are a moron. https://t.co/zWT7GZK602 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 17, 2019

Aaron Blake of The Washington Post wrote that the article won’t help the perception of the mainstream media.