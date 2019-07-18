SALT LAKE CITY — North Korea has accused the United States of preparing for war, saying that a planned military exercise suggests that the U.S. intends on invading North Korea with the help of South Korea, according to Business Insider.

“It is crystal clear that it is an actual drill and a rehearsal of war aimed at militarily occupying our Republic by surprise attack and rapid dispatch of large-scale reinforcements,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said, according to Business Insider.

Specifically, the United States will be conducting a drill from Aug. 5-23, per Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper.

According to North Korea, President Donald Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea would end.

But North Korea said in a statement that these upcoming drills in August are a sign that the U.S. won’t honor its commitment.

“With the US unilaterally reneging on its commitments, we are gradually losing our justifications to follow through on the commitments we made with the US as well,” the statement said.

A separate statement on North Korea's foreign ministry’s page added to the narrative:

“The United States is going to conduct a joint military exercise 'Alliance 19-2' with south Korea in contravention of the commitments made at the highest level at a time when the working-level talks between the DPRK and the US are on the agenda, which has been made possible by the DPRK-US summit meeting in Panmunjom. If the military exercise really goes ahead, it would affect the DPRK-U.S. working-level talks.”

Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, confirmed the joint military exercise, according to CNN.

“Republic of Korea (ROK) and US military forces are preparing to conduct a combined training program this fall. Working with the ROK, this training program has been adjusted to maintain readiness and support diplomatic efforts,” Eastburn said.

“This routine combined training demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the ROK-US alliance and defense of the Korean peninsula through activities that enhance combined readiness.”

The other side: North Korea has suggested that it may be rethinking its current standing on stopping nuclear and missile tests, CBS News reports. The country looks to add more pressure on the U.S.