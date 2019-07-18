SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle reportedly said that her marriage hasn’t been easy, and the U.K. media may be to blame.

Markle appeared at the premiere for “The Lion King” in London where she had a brief chat with Pharrell Williams, the Grammy-winning producer who remade the “Lion King” soundtrack for the live-action film.

Williams congratulated Markle on her marriage to Prince Harry.

“So happy for your union,” he said, according to ITV. “Love is amazing. It’s wonderful. Don’t ever take that for granted, but what it means in today’s climate, I just wanted to tell you, it’s so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It’s significant. We cheer you guys on.”

Markle responded, “Thank you. They don’t make it easy.”

The response may have been “a possible reference to the criticism the couple has faced in the U.K. media about their decision to raise their two-month-old son Archie as a ‘private citizen,’” according to People magazine.

Markle was later heard saying, “It’s a date night for us.”