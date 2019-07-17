SALT LAKE CITY — Don’t believe Abigail Disney, according to Walt Disney Company.

Walt Disney Company disputed Abigail Disney’s allegations against the company, which claimed that she went undercover at Disneyland and discovered several employees were struggling, CNN reports.

As I wrote for the Deseret News, Disney heiress Abigail Disney said in an interview with Yahoo! that Disneyland workers told her they had to pick through “other people’s food” in order to eat.

Walt Disney Company disputed in the claims in a statement to CNN, calling Abigail Disney’s words “particularly egregious” and the reports “baseless.”

The company said it wouldn’t normally comment on the remarks, but this time it couldn’t “let it stand.”

“This widely reported stunt is a gross and unfair exaggeration of the facts that is not only a misrepresentation, but also an insult to the thousands of employees who are part of the Disney community,” a Disney spokesman told CNN on Wednesday. “We strongly disagree with this characterization of our employees and their experience at Disney.”

“The men and women who make Disney parks such a special experience for millions of people are dedicated, hardworking and proud, and we will continue to listen to, empower and reward them,” the company said. “That’s what this company has done throughout its history and will continue to do in the future.”

Context: As I wrote, Abigail Disney, who is granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, has repeatedly spoken out against Disney CEO Bob Iger, specifically highlighting how high his salary is compared to other workers at the company.