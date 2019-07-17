SALT LAKE CITY — Putting on the Deseret News Marathon, one of Utah’s premier marathons, takes a lot of manpower, hard work and planning.

The man overseeing it all, race director Bob Wood, broke down the numbers that define the Deseret News Marathon.

The planning starts with obtaining the proper permits, about 12, including permits from Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, watershed, mass transit and UTA.

Then comes food and water — a lot of it.

“We have to get food, obviously, so we have to get bananas, grapes, cookies, muffins. I think last year was 120 pounds of grapes,” Wood said. “We get 4,000 water bottles and another 750 gallons of water on top of that, and ice too — make sure that stays cold. … We have to get paper cups, so that’s usually about 16,000. … We have to get napkins in the range of about as many cups as we have, so we get a lot of napkins.”

The start of the marathon is located at the top of Big Mountain above picturesque Emigration Canyon, and buses — roughly 20 — are required to take the runners to the start of the marathon and back up to their cars after the marathon and half marathon.

Along the marathon course, there are 15 aid stations, complete with port-a-potties.

“Each one of those aid stations we have port-a-potties at, so we probably have roughly 100 porta potties. Then we have to have a wash station with each aid station — a place for people to wash their hands. So we need soap, water and a towel for every aid station for people,” Wood said.

Runners will also find mile markers along the route, a mile marker for every mile that is in the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K — about 50 mile markers total.

Volunteers — 400 of them — and runners each get a Deseret News Marathon T-shirt, adding up to approximately 4,000 shirts.

When runners finally reach the finish line by Liberty Park, they will receive their finishing time, along with a medal.

“Every runner gets a finisher medal, so that’s however many runners we have. 4,000, is how many we usually order, just in case. That also includes age group medals, people who place in their age group get different medals for those," Wood said. "… Bibs, everybody has to have a bib, so we have to get 4,000 of those."

Barricades help guide runners to the finish line, and banners make the finish line festive and fun.

“We have to get barricades along the way for the finish area — enough to cover 400 yards on both sides, so that’s a lot of barricades,” Wood said. “We have 35-40 banners that we have to get printed up and put out there.”

Police entities from Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County and the University of Utah are there to make sure everyone is safe, along with 15-20 nurses and doctors in a medical tent at the finish.