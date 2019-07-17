SALT LAKE CITY — New court documents say a southern Utah man charged with stabbing his ex-wife's new fiancé multiple times had earlier made statements that he wanted to kill the man.

Jason Shawn Reveal, 45, is charged in 5th District Court with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; criminal mischief and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children, class B misdemeanors.

Reveal was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Tuesday, but that was postponed until July 23, according to court records.

On June 23, Reveal went to his ex-wife's house in Washington City about 1:15 a.m., broke down the door frame and stabbed a man, who was in the master bedroom, according to charging documents.

Reveal and his ex-wife, who have several children together, divorced in March after 23 years of marriage, according to court records. Since then, the wife became engaged to another man, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 5th District Court.

The victim was stabbed 23 times, "which caused approximately a total of 3 feet in lacerations and stab wounds," according to the affidavit. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

When interviewed by police, Reveal said he "became extremely angry" when he saw the boyfriend's vehicle parked at his ex-wife's house because he doesn't want him around his children, according to a police report.

However, Reveal may have been contemplating harming his ex-wife's new man for some time, according to the warrant. Detectives interviewed a witness who said Reveal "hated" the victim and had "made statements about wanting to kill him," the affidavit states.

One week before the stabbing, Reveal attempted to buy a gun, but the witness "had to contact the seller and tell him not to sell the gun," the warrant states.

Reveal is being held in the Washington County Jail without bail. The victim was released from the the hospital after a few days to continue recovering at home, according to Washington police. He was expected to make a full recovery.