Disney Enterprises Inc.
"The Lion King," featuring the voices of James Earl Jones as Mufasa, and JD McCrary as Young Simba, hits theaters July 19, 2019.
SALT LAKE CITY — Be prepared: “The Lion King” may do very well at the box office this weekend.

  • Variety reports that Disney’s latest live-action remake “The Lion King” is expected to make $150 million in its debut weekend. Some estimates show those numbers could climb to $180 million.
  • Last weekend, “The Lion King” debuted in China with a $54 million opening weekend, which put it on pace to pass “The Jungle Book,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” — all Disney live-action remakes — at the box office, according to Variety.
  • The film will drop in other global markets soon, though, including Hong Kong (July 25), Japan (Aug. 9) and Italy (Aug. 21).

Context: Only three other Disney live-action animation films surpassed $100 million in their opening weekends (aside from all the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films). Here are the other three.

  • “Beauty and the Beast” ($174 million)
  • “The Jungle Book” ($103 million)
  • “Alice in Wonderland” ($116 million)

Helping hands: Disney has a few things working in its favor for the upcoming film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • “The Lion King” boasts an impressive cast that includes Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver.
  • No other film will open up to face off with “The Lion King.”
  • Disney has already had a successful year with “Aladdin” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
