SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” star Gaten Matarazzo is already entrenched in one nostalgic entertainment franchise, but he’s also interested in playing an influential “Star Wars” character.

Comicbook.com reports Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on the Netflix show, said recently in an interview with IMDb that he’d like to play Obi-Wan Kenobi someday.

“If they asked me to be Obi-Wan, I'm totally on board. Like, if I'm like 75, and they're like, 'You wanna do this?' I'm like, yeah, heck yeah, I'm totally doing it, even if I don't agree with them making a remake,” the actor said.

IMDb notes that Matarazzo is currently 16 years old, so he’s got a bit of a wait until 2078. In comparison, Sir Alec Guinness — the actor behind Kenobi in “A New Hope” — was 61 when “Star Wars” hit theaters in 1977, according to the Independent’s Indy100.

A younger Kenobi was later played by Ewan McGregor, who was born in 1971 and would have been in his late 20s when “The Phantom Menace” hit theaters in 1999.

Matarazzo’s not alone in wanting to act in a “Star Wars” movie. I recently wrote for the Deseret News that “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson, who is also a “Star Wars” fan, would like to play a Jedi in the series.

In other news, Matarazzo recently teamed up with Utah nurse Kelly Wosnik to found CCD Smiles, an organization dedicated to providing assistance to those with cleidocranial dysplasia, Deseret News reports.

CCD results in those affected — including Wosnik and Matarazzo — to be born without collarbones and experience difficulty growing bones like teeth. Henderson in “Stranger Things” also has CCD.