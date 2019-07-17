SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have identified a man shot and killed during a confrontation with officers earlier this week.

Michael Anthony Brand, 43, was shot on Monday by police at the Sunrise Metro Apartment complex, 580 S. 500 West, where Brand was a resident.

Three officers, including at least one member of the Crisis Intervention Team, were called to the apartment complex on a report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer.

When officers arrived, Brand "presented a weapon," Shearer said. One of the officers fired. Brand was hit and killed. But one of the other officers was also hit by friendly fire, according to police. That officer was treated at a local hospital but was released in good condition a few hours later.

The Sunrise Metro Apartments opened in 2007 to help those who are chronically homeless, many of whom suffer from addiction or mental illness, get back on their feet and into housing.

According to court records, Brand was charged four times in 2018 for misdemeanor crimes that included shoplifting, intoxication and trespassing. His home address for each case is listed in court documents as a residential treatment center in Ogden.

The four court cases last year are all of Brand's criminal history in Utah, according to court records. In most of those cases, he was ordered to attend homeless court, a court developed in Utah to specifically address the needs of the homeless population.

Brand was also arrested on March 23 for investigation of disorderly conduct and intoxication. The arresting officer spotted Brand at the intersection of 400 South and 300 West "walking around and displaying erratic behavior in the middle of the intersection," a police report states.

"I made contact with the subject and instructed him to calm down and clear away from the intersection. The male subject became more erratic, waving his arms in the air, yelling inaudible utterances," the officer wrote.

Brand eventually walked into Pioneer Park, where he "continued to display weird and strange behavior," the report states. "The subject was instructed multiple times to calm down, but all of my instructions were ignored. He continued to yell and wave his arms. The subject nearly started a fight with several people at the park. A different male subject was identified as a friend of the subject and informed me that he had been drinking, and when he drinks, his schizophrenia is activated and becomes more severe."

Unified police are conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation. Salt Lake police are required per city policy to release body camera footage of any critical incident within 10 business days. Police say they will hold a press conference at that time to release more information.

Brand's name was released after police were able to find a relative to make notification of his death.