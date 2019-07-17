SALT LAKE CITY — Pioneer Day, July 24, celebrates the day Brigham Young and the first group of Mormon pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. That founding group included 143 men, three women and two children, according to Utah.com. Utah's official state holiday honors the industrious spirit and perseverance of those early settlers with concerts, parades, rodeos and fireworks.

The following is a list of Pioneer Day celebrations throughout Utah. Please note that this is not an all-inclusive list and events and prices are subject to change. Email features@deseretnews.com with information, including location, dates and times, for any additional holiday events in Utah.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Elena Limon from the Cross E Ranch carries the American Flag during the 65th annual Grand Parade along Main Street in Bountiful on Friday, July 20, 2018.

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver: July 23-24, 7 p.m., rodeo; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K and fun run; 9:30 a.m., parade followed by food, entertainment and car show at park; 1 p.m., free swim at pool; 2 p.m., horse races; 9:45 p.m., fireworks at Tushar 4 Plex (search Beaver Pioneer Day on Facebook)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Bear River: July 23, 6 p.m., tournaments followed by concessions and movie in the park; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K; 7 a.m., bell ringing and breakfast; 9 a.m. parade followed by flag ceremony; 10 a.m. festivities, car show and auction at park; 3 p.m., barrel racing and youth rodeo at arena; 6:15 p.m., dinner at park, pre-register by July 22; 8 p.m., dance (search Bear River City on Facebook)

Tremonton: July 19, 7:30 p.m., walk at Jeanie Stevens Park; July 25, times vary, pickleball tournament at fairgrounds; July 26, 4 p.m., pioneer tribute; 4 p.m., booths at Shuman Park followed by dinner and movie in the park; July 27, 7:30 a.m., 5K at North Park; 8 a.m., breakfast followed by booths and festivities; 6:45 p.m., children's parade at Jeanie Stevens Park followed by Union concert and fireworks (tremontoncity.org)

CACHE COUNTY

Logan: July 24, 7 a.m., fun run at Willow Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Lions Pavilion; 9 a.m., tournaments and junior rodeo; 10 a.m. festivities; 11 a.m., Daughters of Utah Pioneers on Main Street; noon, Pioneer Day parade at Willow Park followed by festivities; 6:30 p.m., Revolver Beatles tribute concert; 8:30 p.m., John King concert followed by fireworks (loganutah.org)

Mendon: July 19, 6 p.m., volleyball tournament at Mendon Square; July 20, 6:30 a.m., 5K/10K at fire station; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 8 a.m., flag ceremony followed by festivities; noon, parade; 7:15 p.m., Stitch Riley Band concert at gazebo; fireworks after ball games (mendoncity.org)

North Logan: July 24, 7 a.m., fun run at Elk Ridge Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., festivities at Mountain View Park; 5:30 p.m., dinner and bingo at Elk Ridge Park followed by games; 8:45 p.m., movie; 10 p.m., fireworks (435-752-1310 or northlogan.org)

Wellsville: July 20, 10 a.m., Pioneer Day Festival and Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous at American West Heritage Center (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

CARBON COUNTY

Wellington: July 19, evening, CountDown concert; July 20, 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities (wellingtonutah.us/pioneer-days)

DAVIS COUNTY

Antelope Island: July 24 at Fielding Garr Ranch (stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island)

Bountiful: Handcart Days, July 19, noon, rides and games at city park; 6 p.m., Main Street parade; 8 p.m., Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband followed by fireworks; July 20, 6 a.m., marathon and other races; 9 a.m., rides and games (handcartdays.org)

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Children laugh as the handcart they are riding is set down during the 65th annual Grand Parade along Main Street in Bountiful on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Kaysville: July 24, 7 a.m., breakfast at Bowman's (kaysvillecity.com)

Layton: July 24, 4 p.m., food at Layton Commons Park; 7 p.m., Riders in the Sky concert at Kenley Amphitheater; 9:30 p.m., light parade followed by party (801-336-3900 or laytoncity.org)

DUCHESNE COUNTY

Altamont: Longhorn Days, July 22-27; July 26, 11 a.m., children’s bike race; 7 p.m., rodeo; July 27, 7 a.m., 5K at city park; 8 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., car show and festivities at city park; 6:30 p.m., Greg Simpson Band followed by auction; fireworks at dark, followed by dance at high school (search Altamont Longhorn Days on Facebook)

EMERY COUNTY

Orangeville: Orangeville Days, July 19, 5 p.m., food followed by Straight Canyon Band concert and dancing at park; July 20, 6 a.m., 5K; 7 a.m., breakfast at park; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (emerycounty.com)

GARFIELD COUNTY

Escalante: July 27, 7 p.m., kids rodeo; 9 p.m., dance party; July 28, 9:30 a.m., kids parade; 10 a.m., parade; 2 p.m., carnival; 7 p.m., rodeo; 10 p.m., fireworks (facebook.com/VisitEscalanteBoulderUtah)

Panguitch: July 24, 7 a.m., breakfast at Zions Bank parking lot; 10 a.m., parade followed by Daughters of Utah Pioneers program at Stake Center; 1 p.m., barbecue at fair building; 2:30 p.m., games at baseball fields (panguitch.com)

Tropic: July 20, 10 a.m., parade followed by flag ceremony, festivities, food and the Bryce Canyon Wranglers concert (townoftropicut.org)

GRAND COUNTY

Moab: July 24, 7 p.m., ice cream social at museum (facebook.com/moabmuseum)

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City: July 24, 8 a.m., Pioneer Day celebration at Rock Church; 9 a.m., fun run; 10 a.m., parade (visitcedarcity.com)

Enoch: July 24, 4 p.m., parade followed by dinner and festivities at Midvalley Road park (cityofenoch.org/newsletter)

JUAB COUNTY

Levan: July 19, 10 a.m., ranch rodeo; 5 p.m., buckaroo rodeo; July 24, 6 a.m., 5K; 8 a.m., flag ceremony; 8:30 a.m., breakfast followed by festivities at park; 10 a.m., parade; 11:30 a.m., lunch; 6 p.m., dinner; 7 p.m., JHS concert; 9:30 p.m., fireworks; (levantown.org)

Mona: July 19, 6 p.m., dinner at park and The Blend concert; July 20, 7 a.m., 5K and breakfast; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities and entertainment; 8:30 p.m., Nebo Road concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (monacity.org)

KANE COUNTY

Kanab: July 24, 6 p.m., festivities and Wulfensteins concert; 9 p.m., fireworks (visitsouthernutah.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

Hinckley: July 19, 7 p.m., rodeos followed by dance; July 20, 6 a.m., flag ceremony; 8 a.m., fun run; 9:30 a.m., parade; 11 a.m, pioneer program, vendors and festivities; 7 p.m., rodeos (hinckleytown.org)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham Young Park: July 26, 7:30 p.m., “Embracing Our Scottish Pioneer Heritage” with Utah Pipe Band (churchofjesuschrist.org/events)

Church History Museum: July 19, 5-9 p.m., Pioneer Fair and Bowery Dance (templesquare.com/events)

Cottonwood Heights: Butlerville Days, July 26, 4 p.m., festivities and carnival at Butler Park followed by movie in the park; July 27, 11 a.m., parade followed by festivities, carnival, car show and fireworks at dark (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

Draper: Draper Days, July 19, 5 p.m., festivities at city park; 7 p.m., Mike DelGuidice and Big Show concert at park and horse pull at Ballard Arena; July 20, 7 a.m., races at park; 9 a.m., parade, car show and festivities; 7 p.m., Human Nature and Gillia concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (draper.ut.us)

Daughters of Utah Pioneers Memorial Museum: Pioneer Day Open House, July 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (dupinternational.org)

The Leonardo: Pioneer Day activities at the museum, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $9.95-$12.95 (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square World-renowned soprano Sissel will join the Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for their 2019 Pioneer Day Concerts.

Liberty Park: Native American Celebration in the Park, July 24, noon, Grand Entry and entertainment and festivities (nacippowwow.wixsite.com/nacippowwowfestival)

Liberty Park: July 24, fireworks at dark (slc.gov/events)

Red Butte Garden: Pioneer Day, July 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., free admission (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Salt Lake City: Days of '47 Rodeo and games, July 19-24, 8 p.m., Utah State Fair Park; July 20, 7 a.m., First Encampment Hike; July 22-23, 11 a.m., Float Preview Party at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy; July 24, times vary, Deseret News marathon at various locations; 7 a.m., Sunrise Service at Assembly Hall on Temple Square; 9 a.m., parade (801-257-7959 or daysof47.com)

Sandy: July 20, 8 p.m, Real Salt Lake vs. Minnestoa United at Rio Tinto Stadium, followed by fireworks (rsl.com)

Smith’s Ballpark: July 23-24, 6:35 p.m., Salt Lake Bees vs. Albuquerque, fireworks after games (milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/promotions)

Temple Square: July 19-20, 8 p.m., Sissel with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at Conference Center, tickets have been distributed, standby line will form by Tabernacle flagpole; livestreamed July 20, 8 p.m. at thetabernaclechoir.org and BYUtv (thetabernaclechoir.org)

This Is The Place Heritage Park: July 20, 10 a.m., SUPer DUPer Day; and July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pioneer Day festivities (801-582-1847 orthisistheplace.org)

SAN JUAN COUNTY

Monticello: July 19-20, noon, Civil War demonstration at visitors center followed by festivities; 7 p.m., Moodlite with Fear and Loathing concert followed by movie in the park; July 20, 7 a.m., races and breakfast at Stake Center pavilion; 10:30 a.m., parade followed by vendors and quilt show; 11:45 a.m., 23rd Army Marching Band at park stage followed by festivities and tractor pull; fireworks at dark (435-459-9700 or facebook.com/monticellopioneerdays)

SANPETE COUNTY

Centerfield: July 23, 6 p.m., parade followed by food and festivities with fireworks at dark (facebook.com/CenterfieldCity)

Fairview: July 19, 7 p.m., kids rodeo at arena; July 20, 6 p.m., horse parade on State Street; July 21, 6:30 p.m., Daughters of Utah Pioneers Program at Rock Church; July 23, 7 p.m., ATV rodeo at arena; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K, register at fairground; 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast at City Hall and park; 10:30 a.m., kids parade; 11 a.m., Pioneer Day parade on State Street followed by barbecue at city park; 1 p.m., car show at museum and Fairview Idol at dance hall followed by games at city park; 7 p.m., demolition derby; 10 p.m., fireworks (fairviewcity.com)

Mayfield: July 24, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., followed by festivities at city park (mayfieldtown.org)

Spring City: July 20, 7 p.m., Fiddle Express concert at park; July 21, 7 p.m., Gospel Music Revival concert; July 23, 8 p.m., street dance on Main Street; July 24, 7 a.m., breakfast and 5K; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 6:30 p.m., Citizen of the Year announcement; 7 p.m. “Saga of Spring City” followed by movie in the park (springcityutah.org)

SEVIER COUNTY

Monroe: July 23, 6 p.m., children’s parade followed by barbecue and tournaments; July 24, 7 a.m., bike races, kids run and 5K; 7 a.m., breakfast, 9:30 a.m., flag ceremony; 10 a.m., parade followed by festivities; 6:30 p.m., flag retreat; Celeste Carter concert and concessions at middle school; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (littlegreenvalley.com)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Kamas: Fiesta Days, July 24, 10 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., Daughters of Utah Pioneers cabin open; 7 p.m., program at city park; July 26, 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks and dance; July 27, 7 a.m., fun run; 8 a.m., breakfast; 9 a.m., car show and entertainment; 5 p.m., parade; 8 p.m., rodeo followed by fireworks and dance (kamascityut.gov)

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele: July 22, 6 p.m., pioneer games at library (tooelecity.org)

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal: July 24, 9 a.m., parade; 10 a.m., celebration at Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum (thisisvernal.com)

UTAH COUNTY

American Fork: Steel Days, July 19-20, 9 a.m., chalk art at Harrington School; 10 a.m., art show at library and quilt show at senior center; 10:30 a.m., carnival at Art Dye Park; 1 p.m., expo; July 19, 7 p.m., sing-off followed by movie in the park; July 20, 6:30 a.m., breakfast at Fresh Market; 7 a.m., 5K and 10K at fire station; 9:30 a.m, parade followed by festivities at Robinson Park; 4 p.m., fair at Art Dye Park; 7:30 p.m., fireworks (steeldaysaf.com)

Lehi: July 24, 4 p.m., festivities at Ivory Ridge Park; 8 p.m., Foreign Figures concert followed by fireworks (lehi-ut.gov)

Mapleton: July 20, 7 a.m., flag ceremony and breakfast at city park and 5K at city offices; 9 a.m., parade followed by festivities at city park; 5 p.m., dinner at Ira Allen Park, Pat Swenson concert followed by ping pong ball drop, registration required; 7:30 p.m., sky divers; 8:15 p.m., Party Crashers concert; 10 p.m., fireworks (mapleton.org)

James Wooldridge, Deseret News Kathy Tidwell, right, Tony Tidwell and Tracy Biggs walk with Sons of Utah Pioneers in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Orem: July 24, 6 p.m., festivities at The Orchard at University Place; 7:30 p.m., the Salamanders concert; 9:30 p.m., fireworks (universityplaceorem.com)

Provo: July 21, 7 p.m., Temple to Temple Fireside at Freedom Stake Center; July 24, 8 a.m. Temple to Temple Run at Provo Temple; (templetotemplerun.org)

Spanish Fork: Fiesta Days, July 19, 22-23, 4 p.m. and July 20 and 24, 10 a.m., carnival at city office parking lot; July 19-20, 22-24, 7 p.m., rodeo at fairgrounds; July 19, 8 p.m., dance at Center Street; July 20, 9 a.m., car show at sports park and children’s parade on Center Street followed by festivities; July 22, 6:30 p.m., Hypno Hick at city park; July 23, 6:30 p.m., Spanish Fork’s Got Talent at city park; July 24, 6:30 a.m., 10K at at Canyon View Park; 7:30 p.m., mile run at sports park; 9 a.m., parade on Main Street; 1 p.m., pool party; 8 p.m., Charley Jenkins concert at sports park; 10:30 p.m., fireworks (spanishfork.org)

WASATCH COUNTY

Charleston: July 24, 6:30 a.m., 5K/10K; 6:45 a.m., flag ceremony; 7 a.m., breakfast; fireworks at dark (gohebervalley.com)

Heber: “Fiddlers and Fireworks,” July 24, 7:15 p.m., dinner and entertainment at depot followed by Heber Valley Railroad train ride and fireworks (hebervalleyrr.org)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington: July 24, 8:30 a.m., parade on Telegraph Street followed by breakfast and festivities at Veterans Park; fireworks at softball complex at night (washingtoncity.org)

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden: July 19-20 and 22-23, 7:30 p.m., rodeo at Pioneer Stadium; July 24, 8 a.m., children's parade on Washington Boulevard followed by July 24th parade and Cowboy Christmas Music and Poetry Festival at Union Station; fireworks following rodeo (ogdenpioneerdays.com)