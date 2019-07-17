SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington Monument lit up like a rocket Tuesday night to celebrate the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum displayed a life-size projection of the Saturn V rocket on the Washington Monument this week, according to NPR.

Congress authorized the display back on June 20.

“Almost 50 years ago, the Apollo 11 mission captivated the world as two American astronauts were the first to step foot on the moon, forever changing space exploration. Through House Joint Resolution 60, Congress requested a one-time series of arrangements for displays on the National Mall and the Washington Monument to showcase this incredible achievement in our nation’s history, and we’re pleased to partner with the National Air and Space Museum so all can relive the moment,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a press release from the museum about the event.

“The Saturn V is an indelible symbol of the Apollo program, built by Boeing and its heritage companies,” said Tim Keating, Boeing executive vice president of government operations. “We are proud to have been a part of one of history’s greatest achievements. We’re excited to support the national celebration of that historic undertaking, as Boeing continues to play a leading role in the next generation of space exploration.”

On Tuesday night, photos and videos of the display spread across the social media.

folks, there should be a Saturn V rocket projected onto the Washington monument every day pic.twitter.com/ldQg5EmdQm — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) July 17, 2019

This amazing scene tonight on the National Mall. The Saturn V projected on the Washington Monument, complete with countdown clock. Wow. pic.twitter.com/imMBZY3xDo — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) July 17, 2019

The Washington Monument lit up to mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 🚀 🇺🇸 😍 pic.twitter.com/1kFwDXgQz4 — Yello (@yello_zine) July 17, 2019

Washington Monument transformed into Apollo 11 rocket pic.twitter.com/mjvxBhzYxf — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 17, 2019

FOX 5 captured an impressive preview along the National Mall early Monday morning when an image of a full-sized, 363-foot Saturn V rocket was projected onto the Washington Monument ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon launch! DETAILS: https://t.co/AQNwowG7Tq pic.twitter.com/ntSWJMD7RW — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) July 15, 2019

What’s next: The Washington Monument will continue to show off the display on Wednesday and Thursday.