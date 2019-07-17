SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been certified to stand trial as an adult in connection with a fatal home invasion in Vernal in 2018.

Nicholas JT Sinoben, of Vernal, was charged Wednesday in Uintah County's 8th District Court with murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies. According to the amended information filed in court, two counts of attempted aggravated murder originally filed in juvenile court were dismissed.

On Sept. 13, Sinoben, who was 15 at the time, entered the home of 84-year-old CalDee Reynolds, 150 W. 100 North, through a window about 3 a.m., according to charging documents. Reynolds was at home along with his wife and adult son.

"The elderly male woke and made his way to the bathroom area whereupon he saw the defendant and verbally confronted him. The defendant, armed with a knife, stabbed the elderly male victim multiple times," the charges state.

Reynolds yelled for help, and his son responded. But as the son was about to help his father, he was "blindsided" by Sinoben and also stabbed multiple times, according to charging documents.

"The first and second victim being down, the defendant then entered a bedroom where he found the elderly wife of (CalDee Reynolds) and proceeded to pull her from the bed and subsequently stabbed her several times," the charges state.

CalDee Reynolds died as a result of his injuries. The other two required surgery for "extensive injuries," according to a press release from Venal police at the time of the incident, but survived.

Sinoben was originally charged with the same crimes in juvenile court.

