SALT LAKE CITY — Weber State product Damian Lillard is already well-versed in off-the-court entertainment ventures, with two rap albums under his belt. Now, he's taking his talents to the silver screen, hinting at a major role in "Space Jam 2."

The remake of the original "Space Jam" will feature LeBron James, alongside Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Warriors' Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

Lillard spent a week in Hollywood this summer shooting the movie and had to shave his beard for the flick.

"That was different. You all know I've always had a babyface, so this season I grew a beard out, it took me like six months to grow it. I show up on the set, they make me shave it off for the animation. That's why I look like this now. It was bare-faced for the animation, 15-hour days, showing up on the set at 6 a.m., leaving at 9 p.m. It was long," Lillard told blazers.com.

Lillard also said that his role in "Space Jam" was, "significant, it's not a cameo."

"Space Jam 2" is slated to hit movie theatres on July 16, 2021. In recent news, Malcolm D. Lee was announced as its director.

