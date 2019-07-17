SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 17.
Our morning lineup:
- ‘People want religious freedom and they want it now.’ Here’s how U.S. officials have taken the lead in ensuring they get it
- To counter possible ISIS resurgence, Sen. Mitt Romney calls for full staffing at U.S. embassy in Iraq
- Ice Cube calls decision to bring Big 3 basketball to Utah a no-brainer: ‘Salt Lake has always had swag to me’
A look at our political coverage:
Our most popular stories:
- Abigail Disney says she went undercover to visit Disneyland. Here’s why she felt ‘so livid’ with what she saw
- This Marvel star admits she got in trouble with Marvel’s security team during ‘Avengers: Endgame’ filming
News from the U.S. and world:
- Financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had ‘improper sexual contact’ with young women while in ‘jail’: Lawyer (Bill Hutchinson, ABC News)
- Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Who Led Liberal Wing, Dies at 99 (Linda Greenhouse, The New York Times)
- Here are the 4 Republicans who voted to condemn Trump’s racist tweets (Paul LeBlanc, CNN)
- Turkey’s Erdogan Goes His Own Way as Distrust With U.S. Grows (Carlotta Gall, The New York Times)