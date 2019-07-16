RICHMOND, Cache County — A man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in Richmond.

The fire off of State Street in Cache County was reported just before 6:30 p.m., said Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff's Office. Neighbors who saw the smoke were able to alert the woman living in the house attached to the garage and get her out safely before fire crews arrived, Peck said.

The garage is a "total loss," Peck said, and there is signficant smoke damage to the house.

Investigators don't yet know what caused the fire, but the circumstances surrounding it are "a little suspicious," Peck said. The sheriff's office planned to secure the area as a crime scene Tuesday night and continue the investigation Wednesday morning, Peck said.

One man was arrested Tuesday evening for investigation of reckless endangerment, Peck said. Additional details were not released.